Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 331,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 680,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 610,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 112,610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.01. 174,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,829. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

