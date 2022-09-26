Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,161 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. 429,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,308,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

