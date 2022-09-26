Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $463,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FPX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

