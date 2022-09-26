Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.