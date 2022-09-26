Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.04) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.25. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.14 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($4.83). The company has a market capitalization of £577.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1,876.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

