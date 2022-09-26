Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

MOON has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday.

MOON stock opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.04) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.14 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($4.83). The company has a market cap of £577.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,876.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

