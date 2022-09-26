Morgan Stanley Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $172.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.27.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,508. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $583,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.