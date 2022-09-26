Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.73 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005697 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065361 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.