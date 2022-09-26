mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Volume Tops $6,652.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,058,492 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

