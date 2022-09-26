Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 1.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,827,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,421,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,614,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 156,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,943. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 210.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

