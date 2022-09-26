Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Mullen Group Trading Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.34 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

