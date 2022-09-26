musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 31158248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million and a P/E ratio of 890.00.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

