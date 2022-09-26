Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Myer Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 657.14.
Myer Company Profile
See Also
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.