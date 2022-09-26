Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Myer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 657.14.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homewares, beauty products, electrical goods, toys, gift products, and general merchandise. The company operates 59 stores under the Myer brand name. It is also involved in online retailing business under the sass & bide, and Marcs and David Lawrence brand names.

