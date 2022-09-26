Naviter Wealth LLC Has $21.41 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,407 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 152,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 213,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

