Naviter Wealth LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IYR traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,637. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.