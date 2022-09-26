Naviter Wealth LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

