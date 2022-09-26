Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. 132,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.