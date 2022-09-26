Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $674,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

