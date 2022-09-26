Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $691,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 65,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 272.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

