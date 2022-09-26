Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.15. 17,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,107. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

