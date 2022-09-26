Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Trading Down 3.7%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 1,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 753,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -154.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

