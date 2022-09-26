Neil Smith Acquires 145,000 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.34 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of A$774,010.00 ($541,265.73).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Neil Smith bought 155,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.45 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$844,130.00 ($590,300.70).

On Monday, September 5th, Neil Smith bought 300,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

