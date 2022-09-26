Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.49

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 134350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Neogen Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

