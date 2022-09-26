New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

EDU opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

