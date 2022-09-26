Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading

