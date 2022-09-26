NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $88.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE NEP opened at $77.87 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

