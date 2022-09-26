NFTb Market Capitalization Achieves $17.28 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb launched on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 982,900,000 coins. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

