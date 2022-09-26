Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 30500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Nighthawk Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Nighthawk Gold
About Nighthawk Gold
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
