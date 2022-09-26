Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 30500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nighthawk Gold

About Nighthawk Gold

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,669,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,167,434.02. Insiders purchased a total of 508,000 shares of company stock worth $180,340 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.