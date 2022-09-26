Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.95. 29,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

