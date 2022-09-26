North Growth Management Ltd. Invests $7.58 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

TMO traded down $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.19. 26,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.44. The company has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.