NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 6,754 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 338,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $126.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

