Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.93. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,393 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

