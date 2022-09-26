Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.93. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,393 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

