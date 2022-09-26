NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) versus Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Critical Survey

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuScale Power and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 1 3 0 2.75 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 2 0 2.33

NuScale Power presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 75.20%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than NuScale Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power N/A N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 4.16% 111.74% 4.91%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares NuScale Power and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NuScale Power has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $702.50 million 0.80 $30.89 million $0.20 31.75

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats NuScale Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

