NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price target on NV Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NV Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

