Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,316,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00.

Oak Street Health Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:OSH opened at $24.75 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

