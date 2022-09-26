Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.70. 1,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,466,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,137,019 shares of company stock valued at $228,897,646. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

