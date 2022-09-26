ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.