Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.95

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 61135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.
Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Okta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Okta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
