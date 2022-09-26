Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $157.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omnicell traded as low as $84.22 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 4816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Omnicell by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.