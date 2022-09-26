ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

