Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.99

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$61.99 and last traded at C$62.10, with a volume of 67837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

