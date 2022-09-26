OpenDAO (SOS) One Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,768.35 or 1.00007911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059615 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00065968 BTC.

About OpenDAO

SOS is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

