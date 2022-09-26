Orca Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Orca has a total market capitalization of $85.00 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orca Coin Profile

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,983 coins. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

