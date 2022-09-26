Orin Green Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,932. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

