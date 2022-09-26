Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,719 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.32. 235,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,900. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

