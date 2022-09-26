Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Orin Green Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 782,981 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 780,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,696,000 after purchasing an additional 415,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 692.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 473,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,856,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $99.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $100.09.

