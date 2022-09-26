Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.78 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $242,226.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Oxygen is www.oxygen.org. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

