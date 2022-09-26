Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.70

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 181555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 166,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.