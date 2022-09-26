Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APD traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,911. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.99 and its 200 day moving average is $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.