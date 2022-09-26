Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises 2.7% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

